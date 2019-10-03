Kerap Menghina Meghan Markle, Putera Harry Saman Media British!

Meghan merupakan ‘Women Of Color’ pertama yang mengahwini kerabat diraja British. Kontroversi ini juga berkait rapat dengan isu perkauman dan sikap pilih bulu media British sendiri. Orang awam juga mempersoalkan nasib Kate Middleton yang tidak pernah dilayan seperti Meghan di sana.

Meghan dilaporkan mengalami tekanan emosi dan bersedih diatas layanan yang diterima. Jadi, Putera Harry kini mengambil tindakan undang-undang ke atas dua media terbesar di United Kingdom, iaitu Daily Mail dan Mail on Sunday. Kedua-dua media ini dilaporkan kerap menulis cerita-cerita negatif yang boleh menjatuhkan maruah dan reputasi Meghan.

Dalam kenyataan Putera Harry di laman web rasmi Sussexes, beliau akan menghantar surat saman kepada penerbit Daily Mail kerana menyalahguna maklumat peribadi, hak cipta dan melanggar hak peribadi di bawah akta Data Protection Act 2018.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences—a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.

“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face—as so many of you can relate to—I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.

“It is for this reason we are taking legal action, a process that has been many months in the making. The positive coverage of the past week from these same publications exposes the double standards of this specific press pack that has vilified her almost daily for the past nine months; they have been able to create lie after lie at her expense simply because she has not been visible while on maternity leave.”

“There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”