Your AC Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality

You’ve surely dozed off while getting a massage. Maybe it’s the soft glow emanating from aromatherapy candles, or the release of tension from your muscles. But, more likely than not, it’s the subtle hum of the AC coupled with the cool air in the room. In a country as humid as ours, there’s just something about good air-conditioning that’s so comforting.

If you experience insomnia, interrupted sleep or restlessness when you’re trying to snooze at night, it might be because your room is too hot.

Bedroom temperature plays a pivotal role in determining your sleep quality, and waking up from night sweats will only leave you drained the next day. Experts believe that the optimal temperature for a fruitful slumber is around 16°C to 19°C. It’s simple: just imagine your bedroom as a cave – cool, dark and quiet.

Our body temperature naturally fluctuates throughout the day, reaching its peak in the late afternoon, before it starts to drop in order to prepare the body for sleep mode. Thus, a chilly room will facilitate REM sleep (be sure to wear socks if you’re sensitive to the cold).

For Better Sleep

Sleep longer and better by switching to the R32 Non-Inverter JR Series Mitsubishi Electric Aircond. The innovative Removable Design makes it easy to dismantle for thorough cleaning, so you can obtain cleaner and healthier air while maintaining high efficiency of your AC unit. It also features a Nano Platinum Filter which has antibacterial and deodorizing effects, besides effectively trapping dust particles. Not to mention, the Econo Cool mode allows consistent cooling with reduced power consumption. But the coolest feature has to be the Powerful Cool button – you’ll be able to cool your room quickly, especially after a long day in the heat!

If you’d like to boost the quality of your sleep, visit www.mitsubishielectricmalaysia.com.