What You Need To Know About Deodorants

We’ve come a long way from the skin-drying, clothes-staining deodorant days. With the clean beauty movement, deodorants are getting a makeover too. Here are four things you need to know about deodorants now.

Antiperspirants vs. Deodorants: What’s the difference?

While your sweat is odourless, you will start smelling bad when sweat and bacteria mingle. Antiperspirants and deodorants help to mitigate this effect. While the two terms are generally used interchangeably because both products are applied to the underarm area and help mask odour, they work in different ways.

Antiperspirants work by “plugging” the sweat glands with an aluminium compound so you sweat less, while deodorants help kill the bacteria on skin. Whether you choose to stop the sweat or kill the bacteria is your choice, either one does the job. However, these days, there are products in the market that have combined the two, so you might want to try those, as they stop body odour in a more effective manner.

