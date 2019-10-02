Make This 3-Ingredient Fried Ice Cream

Navigation

Easy peasy, sweet treat for the weekend.
By Mia Chenyze
Craving for a sweet treat, that’s fried? Try this  fried ice-cream recipe that uses no batter or serious equipment.

Fried Ice Cream 
Recipe by Si Thu Kyaw, fleet manager

Makes 8 servings

  1. Scoop 8 balls of ice cream onto a tray, spacing them out. Freeze overnight, uncovered.
  2. Trim the edges of 8 slices of wholemeal bread then flatten with a rolling pin.
  3. Place an ice cream ball in the centre of a piece of bread. Wrap it by pinching the two diagonal corners together, then pressing the seams together to make a triangle.
  4. Fold in the other two corners to fully wrap up the ice cream ball.
  5. Freeze the ice cream parcels overnight, uncovered.
  6. Over high heat, add cooking oil into a pan to about 3cm deep. When the oil starts smoking, place an ice cream parcel in it. Roll it around the pan for 10 seconds, until evenly golden brown.
  7. Drizzle over with chocolate sauce and serve.

