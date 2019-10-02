Make This 3-Ingredient Fried Ice Cream

Craving for a sweet treat, that’s fried? Try this fried ice-cream recipe that uses no batter or serious equipment.
Fried Ice Cream
Recipe by Si Thu Kyaw, fleet manager
Makes 8 servings
- Scoop 8 balls of ice cream onto a tray, spacing them out. Freeze overnight, uncovered.
- Trim the edges of 8 slices of wholemeal bread then flatten with a rolling pin.
- Place an ice cream ball in the centre of a piece of bread. Wrap it by pinching the two diagonal corners together, then pressing the seams together to make a triangle.
- Fold in the other two corners to fully wrap up the ice cream ball.
- Freeze the ice cream parcels overnight, uncovered.
- Over high heat, add cooking oil into a pan to about 3cm deep. When the oil starts smoking, place an ice cream parcel in it. Roll it around the pan for 10 seconds, until evenly golden brown.
- Drizzle over with chocolate sauce and serve.