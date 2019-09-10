Live Your Best Life With These Living Trends

From: Athens

Mary Poppins said it best: “In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun. You find the fun, and the job’s a game.” Derived from the Turkish word merak (which translates to labour of love), the Greek concept of meraki is to do things with love, passion, soul, and enthusiasm. It’s working eagerly and taking pride in our work. It is the idea that work — and devoting ourselves to our work with a degree of meticulousness and conscientiousness — can bring us pleasure and pride, and dedicating our soul to the task, whatever it may be, makes us happier doing it. Perhaps meraki is what will save us from the Monday blues.