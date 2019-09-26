Kindness Is Easy: An Art Exhibition By Special Needs Youth

Featuring 30 exceptional art pieces by 15 talented young adults with special needs, from Generating Opportunities for Learning Disables (GOLD), the Kindness Is Easy exhibition is running now until 6 October at ZHAN Art Space. The exhibition is inspired by the idea of ‘Kindness Cookies’, where every cookie bought goes towards supporting the young adults’ vocational training and living skills education, empowering them to live independently and productively.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, GOLD is run by a group of teachers and parents from SMK Bandar Sunway. It serves as a rehabilitative vocational training centre for secondary school graduates with special needs. The core activities of GOLD are the production of baked goods, handicrafts and corporate gifts done by the members of GOLD to generate income that supports the operating costs and training for the young adults.

The exhibition began as art therapy, with the young adults receiving guidance and mentorship from an art teacher in reinterpreting a selection of nature photographs. The founder of GOLD expressed that having the artworks exhibited in an art space that is shown to everyone, is definitely an exciting milestone for GOLD. It’s also an excellent platform to showcase and acknowledge the talent of all the young artistes despite their special needs. “The ultimate goal of GOLD is to empower these young adults and inspire them to continuously break barriers and not be limited by their disabilities,” she added.

To spice up the exhibition, Mohammad Ashiddiq Bin Jahufar, a resident of GOLD, showcased his creative animated festive videos. Like his peers, he enjoyed painting but has since shifted his interest from canvas to the digital realm, where he then discovered ‘digital painting’. Ashiddiq’s interest in technology also sparked his curiosity in programming. With the guidance and support from his teachers at Infinite Mind Academy, he is now a creator of Infinite Help — a mobile app that enables users to save details of their disabilities, personal details and emergency contacts. The app’s goal is to send emergency messages, which include GPS coordinates, that would come help users receive help in a timely manner. Now in its final testing phase, Infinite Help is estimated to go live by early 2020.

The exceptional art pieces at the exhibition range in price from RM500 to RM1,200. Visit GOLD for more information.

