Make These Healthy, Hearty and Easy Recipes Using Maitake Mushrooms

Have you cooked with maitake mushrooms? If you haven’t, you should be adding this delicious and nutritious variety of mushroom into your diet. There are so many health benefits to loading up on them. Here are some:

A treasure house of dietary fibre

Improve the immune system

The Alpha- and beta-glucans in maitake mushrooms help to strengthen the immune system so you’re better protected against illnesses.

Regulate your blood sugar

The dietary fiber in maitake helps to regulate your blood sugar after a meal, while keeping you satiated until your next meal.

Contain Vitamin D for stronger bones

Vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium in your body. By combining foods that are rich in calcium such as fish, meats, and cheese with maitake, you’re in for stronger, healthier bones. This makes it a good food for children, who are still growing.

Maitake mushrooms don’t just come with health benefits. They’re tasty as well, and here’s why:

Contain natural guanylic acid for that umami flavour. Most varieties of edible mushrooms contain guanylic acid. This is an ingredient that draws out the umami in food. If you add this mushroom to your everyday food, it will deepen the tastes and make your dishes all the more flavourful.

Contain protease to make food tastier. The protease (proteolytic enzymes) in maitake breaks down the protein in meat, which increases the amino acids and the components of umami. As the meat softens, the umami flavours are absorbed into the meat, making the dish delicious.

A crispy texture. Maitake is low in water content compared to other mushrooms. Even after cooking, the crispy texture is there, making it chewy while keeping you from eating too quickly or too much.