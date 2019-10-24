Make These Healthy, Hearty and Easy Recipes Using Maitake Mushrooms

Have you cooked with maitake mushrooms? If you haven’t, you should be adding this delicious and nutritious variety of mushroom into your diet. There are so many health benefits to loading up on them. Here are some:
A treasure house of dietary fibre
- Dietary fibers are vital for the digestive system. 100g of maitake contains 2.7g of dietary fibre, which is about the same in a lettuce. The high fibre content helps with relieving constipation, too.
Improve the immune system
- The Alpha- and beta-glucans in maitake mushrooms help to strengthen the immune system so you’re better protected against illnesses.
Regulate your blood sugar
- The dietary fiber in maitake helps to regulate your blood sugar after a meal, while keeping you satiated until your next meal.
Contain Vitamin D for stronger bones
- Vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium in your body. By combining foods that are rich in calcium such as fish, meats, and cheese with maitake, you’re in for stronger, healthier bones. This makes it a good food for children, who are still growing.
Maitake mushrooms don’t just come with health benefits. They’re tasty as well, and here’s why:
Contain natural guanylic acid for that umami flavour. Most varieties of edible mushrooms contain guanylic acid. This is an ingredient that draws out the umami in food. If you add this mushroom to your everyday food, it will deepen the tastes and make your dishes all the more flavourful.
Contain protease to make food tastier. The protease (proteolytic enzymes) in maitake breaks down the protein in meat, which increases the amino acids and the components of umami. As the meat softens, the umami flavours are absorbed into the meat, making the dish delicious.
A crispy texture. Maitake is low in water content compared to other mushrooms. Even after cooking, the crispy texture is there, making it chewy while keeping you from eating too quickly or too much.
Since 1983, Yukiguni Maitake mushrooms are farmed in a facility using a unique Japanese technology. Since the mushrooms are cultivated in a factory for about three months, in a clean and controlled environment, you don’t have to worry about their quality. They’re also free of pesticides and chemicals.
Maitake mushrooms are also versatile and easy to cook with. You can roast, grill, bake, deep-fry, and stir-fry the mushrooms into wholesome, delicious dishes. Here are a few recipes using Yukiguni Maitake that you can try out to impress your family and friends.
Dumpling Pot with Maitake
Serves: 3 to 4 pax
Ingredients
- 2 packets Yukiguni Maitake
- 400g vegetables of your choice (green onion, carrots, Chinese chives, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, etc.)
- 15 dumplings
- 1,200 ml water (A)
- 3 tbsp chicken stock powder (A)
- Sesame oil, as needed
Method:
- Tear the Yukiguni Maitake into bite-sized pieces. Cut the vegetables into bite-sized pieces.
- Put (A) in the pot and heat.
- When they simmer, add the ingredients from step 1.
- Wait until the soup simmers again, and then add the dumplings.
- When all the ingredients are cooked, pour over sesame oil. The dish is ready to be served.