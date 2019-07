In this episode of Hang Out at Dome Cafe with Her World, we chatted about Raya and Father’s Day with special guests Dato Fazley Yaakob, Sha’arin Wong and Rashidi Ishak. From sharing about our Raya experience this year to the most inspiring advice their father’s have shared with them, this episode is one you just have to watch.

Location courtesy of Dome Cafe Malaysia, IPC Shopping Centre