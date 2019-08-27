8 Daily Habits That Help Boost Your Self-Esteem

When bad stuff happens to us, it can take a toll on our self-esteem. Screwing up at work, being told off by the boss, getting into an argument with a friend or partner, and constantly comparing ourselves to others can all trigger doubts about the way we feel about ourselves.

But you don’t need something good to happen in order to start feeling positive about yourself again. Here are some easy and practical ways to turn the situation around.

Stop comparing yourself to others

Constantly comparing yourself to your boyfriend’s ex, your sister or your best friend only highlights what you perceive to be flaws within yourself, and tricks you into believing that you’re not as worthy as others. It’s time to embrace your uniqueness. There is nobody else in the world like you – and that’s something to be proud of.