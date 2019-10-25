4 Ways To Make Full Use Of Your Halloween Pumpkin

It’s that time of the year where pumpkin can be seen everywhere, be it as décor in your ‘night of fright’ party, a Halloween costume, or in drinks. Though, fun fact: pumpkin spice latte doesn’t actually contain pumpkin; it’s a blend of seasonal spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove. If you’re getting a pumpkin to carve your own Jack-o’- lantern, don’t throw away what’s inside. There’s so much more you can do with this healthy yet appetising orange orb.

For skin and hair

Pumpkin Face Mask

Rich in vitamins A and C, pumpkin is the perfect solution for dry and flaky skin. Mix two cups of pumpkin purée, two teaspoons of milk, and four tablespoons of honey to soothe skin and give it a hydration boost. Then, apply a generous layer of the mixture on a cleansed face and rinse it off after 5 to 10 minutes.

Tip: It has fruit enzymes that help in exfoliating dead skin cells, and zinc and potassium to combat redness.

Pumpkin Hair Mask

A mixture of two cups of pumpkin purée, a quarter cup of coconut oil, and two tablespoons of honey makes a home remedy for dry and frizzy hair. While your hair is damp, section it out and apply the mask onto your strands. Let it sits for 20 minutes before washing it off with shampoo.

For your tummy

Pumpkin S’mores

If you’re staying in, s ‘mores are ideal snacks for everyone in the family. Lay some biscuits of your choice – chocolate ones if you’ve got a sweet tooth – on a piece of parchment paper. Top with some marshmallows before popping the tray in the microwave for 20 seconds. Spread pumpkin purée on the remaining biscuits and sandwich it with heated marshmallow biscuits for an oozy treat!

Pumpkin Butter

Pumpkin butter is so moreish and it should be the staple of every household especially for breakfast. For servings, add 850 g of pumpkin purée, 2/3 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 cup of maple syrup, 1/2 cup of apple juice, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and a pinch of sea salt into a pot over medium-high heat. Remember to keep stirring the mixture. Once it’s boiled and bubbling, reduce the heat and simmer. Cook the mixture for 15 to 20 minutes uncovered and stir it occasionally. Once it’s cooled, transfer it to a glass container and store it in your refrigerator for a week or so.

