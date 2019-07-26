WIN: Tickets to Sharknado Alive!

A SHARK-TASTIC EXPERIENCE AWAITS THIS SCHOOL HOLIDAY!

This August school holiday, dive in and be prepared for a ‘Jawsome’ experience as Sunway Lagoon unveils its latest attraction, Sharknado Alive! It’s based on the premise of American disaster and science-fiction films — straddling the horror and comedy genres — that fuse two of the most fearsome destructive natural forces on the planet into a single entity, calling upon a motley crew of survivors to save humanity. This new attraction is bound to be the most shark-tastic attraction ever at Sunway Lagoon!

Sharknado Alive! marks one of the most unique themed attraction at Scream Park. Among the highlights of this latest attraction is the interaction between visitors and a cast of live actors who play a seasoned ‘weather girl’, ‘victims’ and of course, sharks! Definitely something out of the norm. The attraction occupies the entire top level of Scream Park and takes visitors through a 15-minute harrowing journey through locations based on some of the scenes from movies.

