WIN: Tickets to Nights of Fright 7!

This coming Halloween, get ready for the most mind boggling, heart rising, and memorable entertainment experience in Sunway Lagoon as Nights of Fright 7 opens its gate to everyone.

Step into where fear lives and indulge in an experience far scarier than you have ever thought of. We dare you to survive all 8 haunted houses, 2 frightful scare zones, 11 thrill rides, 2 show stages, and a haunted theatre.

Nights of Fright 7 comes to life at 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 27th September till 2nd November 2019. Tickets are priced at RM79, or opt for the combo package at RM158 per person (express pass + bloodbag or devil’s horn).

How to win free passes?

Tell us in 30 words why you want to win the tickets, with the subject ‘I want to go to Nights of Fright 7!’ to [email protected] Don’t forget to include your full name, IC number, phone number, and email address.

Terms and Conditions:

Winners will be notified via email. Late, incomplete and unclear entries will not be entertained. The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence will be entertained. Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry. Prizes are not exchangeable for cash. By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

P/S: In case you missed out on this giveaway, you can still log on to sunwaylagoon.com and get your tickets for the most frightening event in Malaysia. It’s definitely an experience not to be missed!