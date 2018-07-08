Yummy Halal Burgers In Non-Muslim Cities

For Muslim travellers, food can be an issue when travelling to a non-Muslim country. Sure, there are many Muslim restaurants around these days but how long can you keep eating kebabs and bryani rice daily? Just like western travellers who go to McDonald’s when in Malaysia, sometimes we would like our fix of a fat, juicy burger, too, don’t we? So where do you go if you’re looking for a halal burger in London, or when you’re visiting Paris Disneyland and burgers are all the kids will eat? Here are five burger joints in popular cities where you can find a delicious halal burger to satisfy your cravings when travelling overseas.

Tinseltown in London, the UK

A full-on American-style diner with all the works, take your pick from the various delicious burgers they have on the menu. It seems that Tinseltown practically specialises in halal burgers in London. If you fancy a beef burger, then The Don Beef Burger and the BLT Burger are must-try items. If you prefer chicken, you might want to try their Cajun Spiced Chicken Fillet Burgers. Wash everything down with a Berrylicious or Mango Blockbuster smoothie.

Istanbul Grill near Disneyland Paris

Have you got Disneyland Paris and/or outlet shopping at La Vallee Village on the itinerary for your next trip to Paris? Then make plans to have lunch or dinner at Istanbul Grill, a Turkish restaurant just outside of the Val D’Europe shopping mall near Disneyland. If you get off the train it is right outside the Val D’Europe RER train station. Other than Turkish fare, they also have burgers, fries and other western Comfort food on the menu.

Rick’s Burgers in Dublin, Ireland

Oh, that time when we went traipsing around Dublin looking for halal food to eat, not exactly savouring the thought of eating yet more kebab with fries, but thinking then that we had no other option. We passed by an enticing diner, salivating at the posters depicting images of juicy burgers, and cheese sticks, and other delicious fare from the menu, and at low prices, too. Rick’s Burgers didn’t seem to display any obvious halal signs, though, so we went on our way to Iskander’s. It was only when we got back to Malaysia did we find out from a student studying in Dublin that Ricks serves halal food. And they’re not just halal, apparently they’re also the best in town. Don’t make the same mistake we did. Go to Rick’s when you’re in Dublin, whether you need to find halal food or not.

Various cities in the USA

The Impossible Burger is a veggie burger that tastes just like any ol’ big fat juicy burger, and by some accounts, even better. It’s got all the works you would expect from a burger in any casual fine dining outlet, but it is 100% vegetarian! So if you’re travelling to the United States and are checking out possible restaurants where you can find some good halal food, check out their website here for updated locations where you can find the Impossible Burger.

Bay’s Kebab and Coffee in Auckland, New Zealand

Don’t be put off by the name, of course you don’t have to order the kebab if you don’t want to. Besides, their burgers have been described as the tastiest in Auckland. Of course, we can’t vouch for that online review, but if you’re hankering for a burger in Auckland, Bay’s Kebab and Coffee is the spot to head to.

We’re sure there are many more halal food outlets with amazing burgers in these cities. Keep this handy list at the ready, though, for your go-to burger joint when looking for halal burger in London, Dublin, Paris, Auckland and the United States.