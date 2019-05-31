Your Guide to Zero Waste Living in Malaysia

“Stop using plastic” might sound overwhelming for some people especially since it’s not easy to change the long-standing habits and less convenient, but it’s actually doable. You can start doing it at home or even in the office. From swapping plastic bags to reusable bags to using a reusable cup for your bubble tea instead of the single-use cup, all these can be done with little effort.

In the kitchen

1. Pack food in stainless steel containers instead of plastic or Styrofoam ones.

2. Shop for food in bulk or buy directly from the farmers to minimise your consumption of pre-wrapped goods.

3. Store dry goods in glass jars (re-use your jam jars!)

4. Use reusable drinking bottles, coffee cups, cutlery, and straws.

5. Use beeswax wraps instead of cling film when wrapping food.