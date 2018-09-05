You Can Visit These Countries Without A Visa

Sometimes, applying for a visa to go on vacation to certain countries can be quite harrowing. You’ll need to get your passport ready, line up at the embassy or visa office early in the morning, and then come back another day to pick up the visa. The trouble would be worth it if your visa was approved. But if you weren’t, then you can say buhbye to said vacation.

There’s also the matter of waiting for approval from the respective embassies. Visa to some countries like Australia and India are pretty east to get fast approval for. However, for countries like the United States of America or Saudi Arabia, the visa can take weeks or even months for approval, and you might only know at the last minute, sometimes literally on the day of the flight itself! Phewh! That’s a big risk to take when you need to plan flight tickets, connecting flights and accommodation.

Countries Where Malaysians Don’t Need A Visa To Visit

Save yourself from stress and just plan a trip to countries where Malaysians don’t need a visa to visit. Not only will it be easier for you to plan your itinerary, you’ll save money, too. Since you won’t be paying for visas, you’ll have extra cash to spend on cool souvenirs or dinner at a nice restaurant.

So, for your next vacay, make plans to visit any of these countries where Malaysians don’t need a visa to visit.

In Africa

1. Algeria

2. Botswana

3. Cape Verde

4. Gambia

5. Kenya

6. Lesotho

7. Malawi

8. Mauritius

9. Morocco

10. Namibia

11. Senegal

12. South Africa

13. Swaziland

14. Tanzania

15. Zambia

16. Zimbabwe

