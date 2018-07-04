In-Bed Yoga At Home For The Time-Deprived

Do you have exercise on the back-burner because you simply do not have the time for it? Try these easy moves to practice yoga at home to give your fitness a bit of a boost. It’s so easy, you can do them in bed right after waking up! Many studies and reports show that any amount of exercise, no matter how little, is better than not exercising at all. Take just 5 to 10 minutes for a great start to the day.

Yoga is a popular discipline for many people wanting to keep fit and lead a healthy lifestyle. It’s not just a trend, as there are many health and physical benefits to practicing yoga. The American Osteopathic Association lists down many benefits, including:-

Improving your breathing, energy levels and vitality

Metabolism is more balanced

Helps in reducing body weight

Helps increase muscle strength and tone

Improves cardio and circulatory health

Helps improve athletic performance

Helps provide further protection from injury

Other than that, maintaining a regular routine of practicing yoga at home could also help with other ailments. As explained by Dr Natalie Nevins, an osteopathic physician and certified yoga instructor, yoga can help lower blood pressure and reduce insomnia. It can also help to lessen lower back pain, athritis, headaches and carpal tunnel syndrome.

If time is an issue for you, you can try the following moves from LiveStrong.com that you can do in bed every morning just after waking up.

Yoga Moves You Can Do In Bed

The moves are quite simple and are mostly beginner level moves. They’re also great as you don’t need any equipment and not a lot of space. As the poses shown here are moves you can do in bed, you’ll be mostly lying on your bed, or on your hands and knees, or sitting, and stretching. Hold each of these moves for about 30 seconds to 1 minute. For poses with moves, repeating 3 to 5 sets should do it. It’s a great way to get your blood pumping before hitting the shower!