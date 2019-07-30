Why You Should Visit Desaru This School Holiday

Most of us are familiar with the beaches in Penang and perhaps in Terrenganu but if you haven’t been to Desaru Coast in Johor Bahru, it’s time to road trip down south for a family holiday. Not only will you be able to enjoy the beautiful beach but you’d also be able to enjoy one of Malaysia’s largest waterparks – Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast.

Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast

If you’re looking for a waterpark that caters to all different age groups, you should definitely head to the Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast. I recently had a chance to take my kids to explore the waterpark and they both (age 11 and 13) had hours of fun. For kids under the age of six, there is the Kids Ahoy play area that incorporates fun water features. This is great to keep your toddlers busy, of course under your watchful supervision. However, all areas and rides have designated life guards keeping watch ensuring utmost safety.

One ride both my kids went on more than five times would be the Kraken’s Revenge water rollercoaster. Thrilling and safe, they truly enjoyed splashing into water as the rollercoaster dropped from 70 meters up.

For those not too keen to hop on the thrill seeing rides, you can opt to rest and relax at the Tidal Wave Beach. Just sit back and watch your little ones enjoy building sand castles or riding the waves.

Another awesome location to check out is the 350 meters, the Penawar River – a long, looping lazy river that floats amid lush greenery of riverbank and riverside fishing village scenes. Set among the Penawar River are four popular giant water slides – Wild Whirl, Super Twister, Riptide and The Tempest.