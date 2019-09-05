Why You Should Include Meditation Into Your Routine

Want to squash stress, sleep sounder, ditch excess weight, eat healthier, and workout harder, all in one fell swoop? Meditation might provide all of the above. According to Dr. Mary Jo Kreitzer, RN, founder and director of the Center for Spirituality and Healing at the University of Minnesota, the key to reaping the benefits of meditation is living in the now. “Many people live much of their life on auto-pilot, but meditation—particularly mindfulness meditation—helps people focus on living life in the present moment,” she explains.

Exactly how does one get in on all the benefits of meditation?

Still hesitant to try it? Once you read about these 17 benefits of mindfulness and meditation, you’ll be down to use mindfulness meditation to improve your life.

It Makes You a Better Athlete

Some of the benefits of meditation can potentially impact your workouts. People who practice Transcendental Meditation have similar brain functioning to elite athletes, according to a study in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports. Sitting in silence every day doesn’t mean you’ll suddenly be ready to win a marathon, but it can help you develop the mental grit and traits among top athletes. Plus it can help you push your body through the pain (more on that later).

