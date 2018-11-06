Why You Need to Go For A Checkup

In the second episode of Hang Out at Dome Cafe Malaysia with Her World, Eena dives into the topic easily ignored by women especially when they feel fine. Chatting with clinical psychologist from Rekindle Centre for Systemic Therapy, Puveshini Rao, L’Oreal -UNESCO For Women in Science Rising Talent 2018, Dr Yuki Ho and fitness coach, radio host and Youtuber, Linora Low, Eena tries to find out the reason, “Why women are scared to go for checkups?”
Four Reasons You Should Go Get A Checkup Today!
- Early detection not only saves lives but it will always keep costs of treating your medical concern lower.
- Bring along a list of questions when you are heading for a checkup, this way you can make sure you gain as much knowledge to stay confident and calm when it comes to your medical needs.
- Make it a Girl’s Day out and support each other. If you are getting a checkup and would rather not be alone, as for a friend to come along, this way she too can get a checkup. There’s no harm asking for help, ladies.
- One main reason is to maintain a good healthy mind and body. This way you can prevent from any health issues that may show up silently.