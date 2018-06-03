Why Productivity Experts Are Promoting Waking Up At 4 AM

Text by Zurien Onn

For most women, whether single or married, with or without children, in various states of employment or a full-time homemaker, we all share one truth: sleep is a luxury. We can never get enough of it, whether we’re a morning-riser or a night owl.

Even those that have no trouble waking up early would admit that they wish they could get more sleep. So, why are there productivity experts and motivation coaches calling for an earlier waking up time of 4 o’clock in the morning for a more fulfilled life?

The answer lies in the benefits they extol about waking up before the sun does, backed up by testimonies from some pretty successful individuals.