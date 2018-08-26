Why Henry Is Our “Golding” Boy

There are many Malaysians who are successful on the international stage. However, actor Henry Golding stands out for achieving bona fide Hollywood fame for starring in the biggest comedy of the year thus far, Crazy Rich Asians.

Apart from Ipoh-born Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, any links to Malaysia would be flimsy, or celebratory but not “blockbuster.” We’d hear news of a Malaysian who was accepted into all 8 Ivy League universities in America but we have to admit that being Malaysian did not help much with that. The same goes to the half-Malaysian beauty queens winning pageants in America and New Zealand, in that they never really had a Malaysian experience. We also have Shiva Shobitha in the highly-rated TV show, Gotham, for which we are proud of for her, and we bet we’ll soon see her in bigger roles in future. Of course, there’s Yuna as well, but there’s still a bit more for her to go before she’s a household name like her duet partner, Usher (although home girl is certainly clocking up the rave reviews!). Henry Golding, though, was born in Malaysia, has a big chunk of his entertainment work while in Malaysia, and is putting Malaysia on the map again with Crazy Rich Asians.

Hence, this is why we’re unabashedly proud of and claiming him as a fellow Malaysian, along with all these other supporting points below.

Measuring The Malaysianness of Henry Golding Of Crazy Rich Asians

1. He is truly Malaysian. He was born in Betong, in Sarawak and grew up in the East Coast of Malaysia until he was 8 years old. While his dad is British, his mom is from the Iban tribe.

2. While he might have lived in the UK for a while, and he has been based in Singapore the past few years, he got his big break in entertainment in Malaysia. In fact, we at MWW are extra proud of him because a few of us actually worked with him when we were working at our sister magazine, CLEO, back in the day when he was a CLEO Eligible Bachelor. Henry had been a TV presented for NTV7 and then on the 8TV Quickie, which helped him launch his career in entertainment in Malaysia.

3. While not exactly a rags to riches story, who would have thought that this former hairdresser in London would one day become one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood? The praises are heaping up for Henry Golding as Nick Young in the phenomenal Crazy Rich Asians movie, and will soon be seen starring with none other than Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the thriller movie A Simple Favor. And you can’t even attribute his success to good looks alone. How many good looking people do you know who are not that successful? Quite a few, right? It’s apparent that Golding got to where he is through hard work, determination, perseverance and moving out of his comfort zone. He put himself out there and it has clearly paid off. This is the side of Henry Golding Crazy Rich Asians doesn’t show. That’s a lesson there for any Malaysian who wants to achieve success, whether globally or even just personally.

4. He is a great ambassador for Malaysia. He is just as proud of Malaysia as most of us Malaysians who look for the smallest thing to be proud of Malaysia for! When they were filming Crazy Rich Asians in Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh and Langkawi, Henry and fellow Malaysian Ronnie Chieng, who plays Eddie Cheng in the movie, took director Jon M. Chu and the rest of the class to the best places to eat and they had nothing but praises for Malaysia and its food. Check out the video of Chu, Kevin Kwan and the cast waxing poetry about Malaysia, its food and its monkeys here.

5. When asked by no less than The Hollywood Reporter who his inspiration is, he answered: Tan Sri P. Ramlee. You can’t get any more Malaysian than that!

Thus, Malaysianness level for Henry Golding? We give him an A+, because we shouldn’t expect anything less from an Asian superachiever.