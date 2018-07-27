5 Things You Didn’t Realise Are Stressing You Out

You have it all under control – at work, at home and in your relationships. You even have me-time regularly, and some of you might even meditate a few times a week or get a weekly massage. So why do you still ask yourself, “Why do I feel stressed for no reason?” Well, it could be the everyday things that you didn’t realise could cause you to constantly have your guard up. Thus, mentally, you just couldn’t fully relax.

“Why Do I Feel Stressed Out?”

You’ll be surprised to find out what could be possible culprits, including the following:-

1. Clutter

“I’m a firm believer that physical clutter creates emotional clutter,” psychologist Dr Robin Zasio tells Prevention magazine. Dr Zasio is author of the book The Hoarder In You: How To Live A Happier, Healthier, Uncluttered Life. She has also been featured on the TV show, Hoarders. So how clutter affects you emotionally is by wearing you down. It competes for your attention when you are trying to focus on something else. As it overloads your senses, you feel stressed and out of focus. Think about how multitasking wears out your physical energy. The same applies to clutter and mental energy.

2. Your Night Light

When you turn off your lights at night before going to bed, is your room completely dark? If you’re a normal, modern human being, probably not. There will still be light from the lamp post on the street coming through your window; your air-conditioner might have a tiny blue light when it’s turned on; some people even leave a dim light on in the toilet or closet to keep the room from going completely dark. And if you put your smartphone next to bed and it lights up whenever a notification comes in, that counts, too.

So how does this contribute to stress? Well, when there is light, melatonin is not produced in your body. Melatonin is the hormone that regulates sleep and wakefulness. When melatonin is produced, it tells your body that it’s night time and thus time to get proper rest. Hence, with all the little lights on, no melatonin means no proper rest. And no proper rest means that you are not fully relaxed. Thus, the underlying stress beneath the surface.

3. Social Media

Admit it, you’ve probably known that being too social on social media causes stress. Well, it’s not just a hunch. Research backs this up. For years, social media scientists have been associating increase in social media usage with a decrease in happiness. Researchers at the University of Michigan, USA conclude that the act of comparing yourself with your friends on social media could trigger damaging emotions. And as you spend more time online, you’re spending less time in physical interactions. Thus, you’re missing out on the benefits of interacting face-to-face, which has been found to ha “cognitive and emotional replenishing effects.” In short, more physical interaction makes you happier. So try to reduce your social media use. If possible, keep it under three hours, which has been reported to be the limit by which you enter the “hyper-use” zone.

4. The People Around You

Some people are just high-strung, and they could be rubbing off on you. Apparently, just being in the same space could have you feeling the stress. This is what researchers in psychoneuroendocrinology have found. This phenomenon is called “emphatic stress” and can cause your body to produce more cortisol, which is the stress hormone. We suppose this is alright for people who work better under pressure, but steer clear of highly-stressed people if you’re trying to stay calm.

5. Your Work Station

Many offices these days have an open space plan. They must have not gotten the memo that this could increase stress in employees and decrease productivity. At least, that’s what some researchers at the University of Sydney found.

The study found that in open plan offices, the loss of production due to noise distraction was double of that in private offices. It seems that noise coming from all directions could interfere with important tasks, especially when you can hear it but don’t know where it’s coming from. The research also identified the loss of privacy as the other main source of work space dissatisfaction, which understandably also leads to less productivity. So, while you most probably won’t be able to persuade your boss to renovate your office, you can put on your headphones and shut out the noise for the time being.

The next time you’re thinking “Why do I feel stressed out?”, remember these points and quickly take action to remedy the situation.