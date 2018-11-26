Which Miss Universe National Costume Do You Like Best?

The annual Miss Universe 2018 pageant will be taking place in Bangkok, in December this year. Leading up to it, beauty queens and their respective organisations are revealing their National Costumes on social media. Miss Malaysia Universe 2018, Jane Teoh, has also shared her costume on her Instagram account, garnering heapings of praise from Malaysians, and less savoury comments from social media users from neighbouring countries. Oh well, haters gonna hate!

Here’s a rundown of some of the National Costumes already revealed. Which is your favourite?

1. Miss Malaysia

The National Costume this year is created by Salleh Hamid, inspired by the ‘Bangau Perahu’, one of the elements of a Malay boat built in the East Coast.

2. Miss Indonesia

Interestingly enough, Miss Indonesia’s costume also features a bird, the ‘Cenderawasih’, or Bird of Paradise. The comments section between the fans on the Indonesia and Malaysia queens are going to be hot!

3. Miss Japan

Not very original in a Sailor Moon outfit, but we’re sure lots of fans will love it. It is, at least, fun!

4. Miss South Africa

Another bird-inspired outfit, this time the Blue Crane for Miss South Africa.

5. Miss Australia

The costume of Miss Australia (in green jumpsuit, second from left) is inspired by the country’ flora, most notably the Golden Wattle here. We’re loving the layers.

6. Miss Guatemala

Just… wow. Very pretty with obvious references to their culture, and definitely eye-catching.

7. Miss Cambodia

Miss Cambodia’s Angkor Wat-inpired costume leaves no doubt as to where she’s from.

8. Miss Malta

Here’s Miss Malta in a colourful flora-inspired number.

9. Miss Vietnam

They had a few options, and in the end Vietnam has decided to go with the Banh Mi. Yay or nay?

10. Miss Korea

Looks like Miss Korea is going with an actual National Costume, and looking beautiful in it.

11. Miss Panama

Looking very ready to win the battle!

12. Miss Puerto Rico

Don’t be mistaken, this is not Miss America.

13. Miss Ecuador

All shiny and glittery in what looks like a costume inspired by the butterfly.

For more updates and information about the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, go to missuniverse.com.