Where to Get a Checkup On a Budget

The month of October is known as the Women’s Health month and there are many awareness campaigns running this month. In light of this, we have compiled a list of promotions various hospitals have organised to ensure easy access for women to get checkups. As checkups can be costly, we hope that by sharing this information, more women head out to get the necessary health checkups to ensure that your health is taken cared of. Not sure about going for a checkup alone, why not make it a Girl’s Day Out with your best friends. All the best, ladies!

Pantai Hospitals & Gleneagles Hospitals Promotions

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Digital Mammogram Special price of RM180 (Normal price RM305) **Comes with complimentary RM50 Health Screening Voucher

Call Imaging Services at 03 2296 0870

Breast Ultrasound Special price of RM140 (Normal price RM230) **Comes with complimentary RM50 Health Screening Voucher

Call Breast Care Centre at 03 2296 0837

(Terms & conditions apply)

Pantai Hospital Cheras

Mammogram Special price of RM100 (Normal price RM129)

Breast Ultrasound Special price of RM128 (Normal price RM160)

Valid for women aged 40 to 70 years old.

This offer is for screening only and excludes follow up or clinical case. Call the Information Counter at 03 9145 2862

Call the Information Counter at 03 9145 2862

Pantai Hospital Ipoh

Digital Mammogram Special price of RM168 Until 31 October 2018

Contact Putri Health & Wellness Centre via:

Phone at 05 540 4604 or 05 540 5555 / WhatsApp 016 388 5155 Email [email protected] or [email protected]

Pantai Hospital Ayer Keroh

Mammogram Special price of RM100 (Available from 1 October to 31 December 2018)

Call Health Screening Unit at 06 231 9999 (ext. 2130)

Pantai Hospital Batu Pahat

Mammogram Special price of RM90

Breast ultrasound Special price of RM110

Call 07 433 8811/ WhatsApp 010 668 8811

Gleneagles Kota Kinabalu

Digital Mammogram Special price of RM88 (Valid until 31 October 2018)

*Terms and conditions apply.

Call Radiology Department at 088 518 890