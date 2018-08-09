Win RM73,000 For Your Innovative Idea!

The Kokuyo Design Award has been held for the past 15 years, beginning in 2002. Last year alone, 1,326 entries came in from 53 participating countries.

The award is organised by Kokuyo, a Japanese company that has grown from its humble beginnings in Osaka in 1905. Now, it’s a household name when it comes to innovative and high-quality stationery and furniture design.

Got a great idea?

The 2018 edition of the Kokuyo Design Award is now accepting submissions. The theme this time round is ‘Beyond Boundaries’.

The panel of judges will be looking for bold ideas that overcome social or personal boundaries — borders between countries; culture; gender; age; and class. The goal is to connect people and strengthen relationships in a diverse society.

So, put your thinking hat on! Malaysian professional and amateur designers are welcome to send in their entries.

Judging criteria

Proposes new values

Suggests life scenes (addresses real-life situations)

Has the potential to become a product

One Grand Prix winner will get RM73,000 (2 million yen). Three Merit Award recipients will receive RM18,250 (500,000 yen) each.

Visit www.kokuyo.com/en/award/ to register and submit your entries.

Deadline: August 31st, Friday, 11am (Malaysian time)

Past winners

Be inspired and get a better idea of what the Kokuyo Design Award is looking for! You can also view these designs — and purchase some of them at a discount — from CzipLee Malaysia until the end of this month.