This Project Helps Autistic Children Hone Their Skills To Gain Employment

If you want to help and contribute towards the cause of empowering autistic children, you can do so now via a third edition of a project by the National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) with Katrin BJ and La Gourmet International LLC.

The objective of this project is to raise money on a sustainable basis for the NASOM Skill Development Fund. This will help autistic children get professional assistance to develop their skills in sculpturing, weaving, music electronics, and IT.

Autistic children have very special talents, and when well-guided and groomed, they are capable of producing beautiful and useful products that are commercially viable. With the backing of a commercial organization, they can either sell their skills or products to make them gainfully employed.

For this, Katrin BJ has introduced the ‘Owl’s Collection by La gourmet’. It’s available for sale at all major retail outlets like Aeon, Ben’s Independent Grocer, Cold Storage, Isetan, Jason’s, Mercato, Parkson, Robinsons, Sogo, and Village Grocer. You’ll also find it at specialty shops such as the House of Presentation, Kitchen Shop, and La gourmet.

This collection has 13 items, consisting of lunch boxes, BPA-free Tritan drinking bottles, and Thermalware. They are sold at between 30% and 60% off usual retail prices, and 5% off of the nett price and marketing cost will go to NASOM’s Skill Development Fund.

Katrin BJ and La gourmet International LLC kick-started the Skill Development Fund for the Autistic children via NASOM in 2014/15. The first project in 2014/15 partnered up with most departmental stores and specialty shops, while the second project in 2016/17 was with Guardian. Both editions managed to raise over RM330,000, which were used to build a batik workshop, baking and laundry services workshop, and a side building to house the laundry machines. These were actualised into small business for the autistic children managed by NASOM Kuantan.

