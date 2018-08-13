Swan Lake Ballet Arrives in Malaysia

Remember watching the movie Black Swan with Natalie Portman? Were you mesmerised by the ballet dancers gliding on stage, full of emotion, to tell a truly amazing tale? Now, you can watch the talented professional ballet dancers from Ballet West perform the famous Swan Lake masterpiece live on stage at Resorts World Genting.

In 1875, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky composed Swan Lake, a masterpiece that would be synonymous with his name alongside The Nutcracker. Featuring some of the most beloved pieces in the classical canon, Swan Lake is a spellbinding tale of love, magic and tragedy, chronicling the tale of how Prince Siegfried fell in love with the beautiful Odette while hunting by a lake during his birthday. Unfortunately, Odette’s curse by the evil sorcerer Van Rothbart stands in the way of their growing love.

In 1877, the first Swan Lake ballet premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow and it has continued to win the hearts of its audience all over the world for over two centuries. The secret to Swan Lake’s popularity is not just in Tchaikovsky’s genius. It’s also attributed to the beauty of ballet as an art form to effectively bring the compelling story of Odette and Prince Siegfried to life.

