This Super-Fun Activity Park Opens In December

It’s raining or too hot, so you can’t go to the park? But the kids are super-bored, with lots of energy to work off? Soon, you’ll be able to take them to SuperPark Malaysia!

The all-in-one indoor activity park, from Finland, is slated to open at Avenue K in the first week of December. It’ll have over 20 fun activities spread over a 40,000-square-foot site. What’s interesting is there won’t be any motorised, theme park-style rides, so it’s all about discovering and moving your body!

For Everyone

Children, parents and grandparents can play together, side by side. Even friends and co-workers too! SuperPark is great for team-buildings and parties, with 6 party rooms available for booking.

And Malaysia will be the very first SuperPark to have a 2,500-square-foot skate rink! It’ll be made from an artificial, 100% recyclable and non-toxic synthetic ice that’s environmentally certified. It’s even safe to walk on without fear of slipping — how cool is that! 😉

Here’s what else you can expect at SuperPark Malaysia. I got a taste of these activities when SuperPark invited Her World to Helsinki. So, I know you can expect to have lots of fun in a safe space, with quality equipment and trained supervision.

Adventure Area

Geared at younger children and parents, the highlights are the iWall (interactive parkour game), Flying Fox (zip wires), Tube Slide (slides), Kid’s Gym (Toddlers area), Kid’s Adventure City (play towers), and Pedal Car Track.

Game Arena

Here’s where you can flex your sports muscles while engaging in fun, healthy competition! Work on your swings at the Baseball nets, hone your jump shot at Street Basketball, or compete with the RoboKeeper (AI goalkeeper). Performance is measured by radar and other digital systems, so you don’t have to worry about tallying scores.

Freestyle Hall

Challenge each other on the SuperClimb (fun climbing concept) and the new Ninja Track (warrior obstacle course). Or venture into Skate and Scoot World, bounce on the Trampoline Platform, and scale the Augmented Climbing Wall.

Admission ranges from RM30 to RM50 per person, depending on the time and day of the week. This price covers all activities and equipment rental (excluding socks, which is RM5).

To read about my experience visiting and playing at two SuperParks in Finland, keep an eye out for Her World’s December 2018 issue!