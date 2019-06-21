Scoop: The Latest In The Market

Babel opens second branch at Suria KLCC

If you’re familiar with the trendy, Instagrammable wellness centre, Babel that debuted in 2017 at Menara Ken, TTDI, you’d be happy to know that the second branch is now set to open at the city centre, more specifically in Suria KLCC, in July. Spanning across over 15,000 square feet, the new outlet hosts a premium yet warm and welcoming environment. It is also fully furnished with equipment from the acclaimed, state-of the-art Technogym Artis Line. Additionally, Babel has collaborated with the W Hotel Kuala Lumpur, which is about 400m away, to hold the club’s signature aquatic group classes there. Visit www.babel.fit/babel-klcc for more info on the membership fees.

