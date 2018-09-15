Are You Looking For A Money-Can’t-Buy Experience?

Fancy spending the night at Malaysia’s biggest bookstore, in a comfy room hosted by Airbnb? That’s a question that doesn’t need answering because it’s obvious — why not?

This very rare opportunity is for one night only, at a space in BookXcess’ latest outlet at Tamarind Square, Cyberjaya. You’ll also get to bring your favourite person and grab as many books as you can in two minutes!

To make things even sweeter, Airbnb is roping in local artisans Kedai Bikin, Real.m, Tish Lifestyle, Hive Remedies and Roots Remedies to cosy up the space.

Before bedtime, winners are also invited to be part of a late-night book club. Hosted by BFM89.9’s Umapagan Ampikaipakan, it’ll be a fun chat about books that inspire travel the most.

How to be a part of this experience?

Go to https://www.airbnb.com.my/rooms/28351386 and tell the organisers what’s your favourite book (genre and title) to travel with and why. Enter by 11:59 PM (Kuala Lumpur time) September 20, 2018.

The listing page will include the instructions for the submission of the entries. Winners will be flown in from anywhere in Malaysia. For eligibility requirements and full contest terms and conditions, please see the listing page.

House rules

You’ve got to check this list out, because it’s really cute and will make you chuckle 😉

No chewing on books unless you are a bookworm

No loud music that might disturb others, have some “shelf”-awareness

Do not attempt to stack the books into a fort. We have a bedroom for you.

If you see any dragons, do not disturb them, it’s just your imagination.

Do not judge a bookstore by its cover. As there will be no bathing facilities at BookXcess, there will be an Airbnb for the winners to freshen up.

Now, stop dreaming and start hustling!

