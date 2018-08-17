How Aretha Franklin Influenced Famous Singers

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has passed away. According to her publicist, Aretha died aged 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit. Known for her soulful voice that touched the hearts of many, Aretha was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. Many famous female singers have named Aretha as the biggest inspiration in their music careers.

Having won 18 Grammys and and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 1994, she will always be remembered for inspiring women to gain respect from her partner through her legendary 1967 song, RESPECT.

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Adele in her Instagram post thanked Aretha for the melodies and movements.

Mary J. Blige also took to Instagram to share her tribute to the R&B royalty.

Barbra Streisand posted this morning on Instagram how Aretha was not only a brilliant singer, but also someone very committed to civil rights.

Malaysian singer Zee Avi took to Twitter to pay her respects to Aretha.

Our sincere condolences to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends. May her soul rest in peace. Here’s a clip of Aretha’s hit songs for us to celebrate one of the legendary soulful voices of our time!

Image credit : Shutterstock.com