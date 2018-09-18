Buy Home Decor Directly From China With Taobao Home

This is a great time to redecorate your home. Or, set up that Instagram-worthy corner you’ve been dreaming of! Malaysians now have access to Taobao Home!

The service is part of Alibaba Group’s Tmall World e-commerce site, which serves over 100 million overseas buyers. Through it, consumers can purchase quality furniture and decor directly from China at an affordable price.

From now until 22nd September, buyers will enjoy numerous discounts and offers. Plus, there’s an exclusive offline interactive event that you can visit: the ‘Taobao Home’ pop-up store.

What’s On

Limited-Time Deals: Top-ranking products from just RMB1.10 at 10:00am and 6:00pm daily.

Exclusive Discounts: Vouchers for up to 50% off, every day, with a value of up to RMB150.

New Users: Install the Taobao or Taobao Lite mobile app and register for an account to enjoy a RMB20 voucher. What’s more, enjoy a waiver of corresponding transaction fees (online banking and credit card transaction fees) via the Taobao or Taobao Lite app for the first purchase.

Free Shipping: Tmall Signature Store on Taobao mobile app and website is giving away free shipping for the whole store from 20 – 22 September.

Waiver of Transaction Fees: When purchasing through the Taobao or Taobao Lite mobile app and paying via online banking from 20 – 22 September, the corresponding transaction fees will be waived (subject to the terms and conditions of the payment partner).

Taobao Home Pop-up Store: A unique home pop-up concept, Taobao Home at Lot 10 Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur, lets consumers touch and feel the items before making their purchases online. Simply scan the embedded QR codes on the products to find them on Taobao Home! What’s more, selected items are applicable for free shipping.

Taobao Home will be open to public from 20th September, 3pm, to 22 September, 10pm.

To find out more, visit https://world.taobao.com or this promotion page.

