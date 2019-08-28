What You Need to Know About Your Vagina

We recently held an event titled Let’s Get Intimate with our sister title, Jelita, in collaboration with Vagisan Malaysia. During the event which focused on vaginal health, we invited Dr Norintan Zainal Shah, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Columbia Asia Hospital Seremban, to share key information on sexual health. We had so many questions from our guests that a few did not get answered in time. So, we compiled them all and are sharing Norintan’s honest and direct answers here with you.

If I have UTI and I still have sex with husband. Will it worsen the infections?

Sometimes sex causes infection of the bladder (cystitis) so yes, it could worsen a UTI. Solution: Complete your antibiotics and drink lots of fluid.

How can I prevent Razor Burn or Little Cuts and Nicks?

Razor burn, little cuts and nicks can be reduced by using shaving cream or even soap before using the razor on your skin. Shave in the direction of hair growth. For skin folds, tightened the skin and use a mirror before you shave. Maybe asking your partner to help you shave makes thing easier and sexier?

Will I Get a UTI If I don’t Pee after SEX?

Not peeing after sex has not been associated with Urinary Tract Infection.

We always hear about PCOS nowadays. What are the symptoms?

PCOS is polycystic ovarian syndrome. They use the word syndrome because this condition is a collection of symptoms and signs. The commonest symptoms are irregular menstruation and obesity, the usual signs are reverse ratio in the levels of Fsh : LH hormones. The presence of “polycystic” ovaries on ultrasound is another common sign of PCOS

Is it normal to have a tingling/’geli’ sensation during sex? This sometimes disrupts the intercourse session.

It is common to feel ticklish during sex. If this disrupts sexual enjoyment, do read about sensate and non-sensate focus technique; where your partner is encouraged to explore you and identify what area of your body and which touch or action that can cause ‘rasa geli’ and thus avoid them during sex.

Is It Normal to feel like I have to PEE during SEX?

Yes it is! Do pee before sex. Change and vary sexual positions to see which one that is most comfortable. Do check for UTI.

What Is Squirting and why do some women Squirt during Sex?

It is an interesting phenomenon also known as female ejaculation. No one is sure why some women ejaculates fluid from the vulval and/or vaginal area with or without orgasm.