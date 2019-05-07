What you need to know about the Malayan Tiger

The Malayan Tiger is a symbol of our national pride that emblematize bravery, courage and strength. We even had a football team named after it, not to forget having two of them on the national coat of arms. Ironically, our tiger population is depleting due to loss of habitat connectivity and poaching. In conjunction with Earth Day, The Body Shop gave away 1,000 tree saplings to encourage the public to protect our wildlife. Along with the Wild Conservation Society, The Body Shop also collected signatures for a petition. The petition, calls upon our government to send 2,000 army personnel patrolling in Peninsular Malaysia Rainforests. This is to put a stop to poaching and save the 200 Malayan Tigers from imminent extinction.

It has a nickname

We know the Malayan Tiger is fierce, its muscle ripples when it walks, it has smouldering eyes when it is out hunting. Despite its menacing look, we Malaysians have an affectionate name for the furry beast. We called it Pak Belang, which literally means, “Uncle Stripes”.