What You Need to Know About Menstrual Cups

Ten thousand pads or tampons – that’s the average a woman uses over her lifetime, says Vanessa Paranjothy, co-founder of Freedom Cups, a Singaporean business that sells menstrual cups. “Producing pads and tampons – which are made of synthetic materials – requires fossil fuels, and we know that’s just bad news for the planet.”

Did you know… A menstrual cup can cut your carbon footprint. It’s reusable, and more fuss-free than you’d think.

The back story

Menstrual cups made their commercial debut in 1937. Made of latex rubber, they were produced by a single American company. Today, dozens of brands make menstrual cups using new materials that are flexible, bacteria-resistant, and hypoallergenic. All these contribute to a safer, softer and more comfortable cup.

What is a menstrual cup?

The roughly 5cm-long cup made from latex, silicone or thermoplastic elastomer is reusable, says Ann Gee, owner of Liveloveluna, an online store selling reusable menstrual products. You wear it inside you, where it collects menstrual fluid instead of absorbing it.

Malaysian pharmacies don’t sell them, but you can get one from local online retailers like Liveloveluna (www.liveloveluna.com), Freedom Cups (www.freedomcups.org), and Tiny Tapir (www.tinytapir.com). They cost between RM80 and RM200. More women in Malaysia are coming round to the idea of using a menstrual cup, as Ann says the number of cups she sold jumped 20 per cent between 2015 and 2016.