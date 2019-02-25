A cleaning craze has been going on around the world since the start of the year, or at least, in parts of the world where Internet television streaming service Netflix is available. And it’s all thanks to organising guru Marie Kondo and her show, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.

However, Kondo has actually been working her magic way before the Netflix show. Some may have heard of her book, The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up (2011), most probably mentioned by some life-coach or other, and most probably in the same articles or blog posts also mentioning Twyla Tharp’s The Creative Habit.

Yes, folks. Kondo’s book is practically a classic, and she’s actually been around forever. Thanks to Netflix, though, a new audience is now getting to know this Queen of Clean and her brand of spacial enlightenment. And if you’d like to know more about this relatively-private celebrity, read on.

Also read:

What You Need To Know About Marie Kondo