What You Need To Know About Etiqa’s Mental Illness Coverage

It’s not common for insurance companies to cover mental illness in their policies. But in a move to be more inclusive, Etiqa added coverage on mental illness to its critical illness list which already includes cancer, stroke and heart disease. The launch was officiated by YB Hannah Yeoh, who stressed that there is a need to break the stigma around mental illness as it’s one of the fastest growing illnesses today.

“The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2017, by the Ministry of Health, states that the prevalence of mental health issues among adults aged 16 and above is about 27% of the population. The survey also indicated that 1 in 5 adolescents are depressed – 18.9% girls and 17.7% boys. In fact, by the year 2020, mental illness is expected to become the second biggest health problem affecting Malaysians, after heart disease. Mental illness can be costly to treat, as it is not an illness that can be cured overnight. Having insurance coverage will ease the financial burden,” shared Hannah in her speech.