What Sharifah Amani Says About Gaming Mothers

Many of us grew up playing video games on Atari, Nintendo and the GameBoy, and arcade games on the computer. Some of us went well into college with The Sims, anything on the PlayStation and even managed to get friendly with the XBox and Wii. But with family and kids, or chasing a career, most women leave this part of their lives behind. However, there are some die hards carrying on despite having kids and presumably other responsibilities. Are mothers playing video games something that’s okay in today’s society?

We caught up with award-winning actress and director Sharifah Amani, to get her take on this. Amani is one of the contestants on video-on-demand provider iFlix’s original production, Gila Gamerz, which pairs two celebrities against each other in a gaming showdown. Here’s what she has to say about the show as well as gaming in general.

Are you a gamer?

I am not a gamer but I am very competitive and can be a sore loser. So, it’s probably better for other people that I don’t really play games that much. When I do, though, I love Plants vs Zombies.

What games were you made to play on Gila Gamerz?

It was a dancing game, so there was a lot of participation and a lot of moving. They pitched me against actress Nadiya Nisa, who is actually a sorer loser than I am. Both of us are super competitive and can’t take losing, so it was very gila.

When you lose a round, apparently you have to do one of the punishments from the punishment wheel. What was the worse thing that they made you do on Gila Gamerz?

For me, anything that I have to digest is generally annoying, and one of the worst for me was having to eat a huge amount of wasabi.

What do you think about mothers playing video games? Most of us grew up playing them as a hobby, but as adults do you think it’s a good past time activity, especially for working women?

Even though I am not a gamer, I would say yes, as long as you don’t go overboard. I see me sister, Leya (actress and TV personality Sharifah Aleya) who is a working mother with 4 children, who will play with games on her phone when she has the time. I used to not understand this before, like what was the fascination with these games, until I downloaded what she was playing myself and then I get it. It’s a few minutes of escape from reality just to destress, when sometimes books or a movie just doesn’t cut it. Human beings need to disconnect every now and then, and sometimes games can be the good kind of distraction. As long as it’s not done excessively – anything done excessively is not good.

Catch Sharifah Amani going against Nadiya Nisa on Gila Gamerz, hosted by Hunny Madu, on iFlix. The show started airing on 3 August for free, and if you’re not into gaming, you might just be entertained by the antics of these two competitive beauties as well as other celebrities.