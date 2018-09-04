Watch These Movies If You’re Already Missing Gemma Chan In Crazy Rich Asians

As the Crazy Rich Asians… err.. craze… hits up the world, one stand out star (other than our own Henry Golding, of course) that has many people talking about is Gemma Chan.

Perhaps it’s her mesmerising beauty. Maybe, it’s her graceful performance as Astrid Leong Teo in Crazy Rich Asians. And unless you follow the TV series Humans in the UK or the US, you probably didn’t notice her in her other acting roles. Whatever it is, moviegoers haven’t really taken note of Gemma Chan before, but they certainly are now.

There’s something about her elegance and charm that draws viewers to Gemma and her character, Astrid. Fans just can’t get enough of the both of them, especially now that the planned sequel movie to Crazy Rich Asians is said to focus more on Astrid’s life.

However, while the sequel is confirmed, nothing seems to be happening at the moment. Thus, it may be a while before you get to see more of Astrid. To tide over any obsession with the divine Gemma Chan, we suggest you re-watch the following released movies, while keeping a lookout for her upcoming ones.

Exam (2009)

Gemma plays one of eight candidates vying for job in this movie. However, since she is the first of them to be disqualified, and exits the exam room as well as the movie, you won’t be seeing much of her in this thriller feature.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

In this action spy thriller, Gemma is a member of title character Jack Ryan’s undercover CIA team. To play the spy Amy Chang, she had to practice a lot of sleight of hand tricks.

Familles (2015)

Ooh la la! Gemma Chan in a French movie? Oui, s’il-vous-plait!

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (2016)

In this Harry Potter spin-off, Gemma plays the witch Ya Zhou, a delegate to the International Confederation of Wizards. She was certainly one of the more gentle delegates there.

Stratton (2017)

This action spy thriller (sounds familiar?) basically tanked at the box-office, but if you’re just watching for Gemma, then by all means.

Up Next For Gemma…

If you can’t wait for the sequel to Crazy Rich Asians, tentatively titled China Rich Girlfriend if we’re staying true to the books, join the club! Meanwhile, do look out for these upcoming movies to catch Gemma in action this year and next.

Mary Queen Of Scots (2018)

While we’re all for Asian representation, we’re not sure how Gemma was picked to play a role that’s mainly Caucasian. Perhaps her beauty just transcends all notions of race and ethnicity. In this period movie, Gemma is Elizabeth Hardwick, a confidant to Elizabeth I and keeper of Mary, Queen of Scots. Try and catch her in the trailer below.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Gemma Chan joins the Marvel Universe! Yay! In Captain Marvel, Chan is Minn-Erva, an alien of the Kree race. A geneticist, Minn-Erva carries out dubious science experiments that are frowned upon by our heroes as well as her own race.

There are no photos of her from the movie as yet, but here’s one she posted on Instagram to celebrate wrapping up shoot for the movie.

Do we smell a Gemmarathon coming soon? (Gemmarathon – Gemma movie marathon. Geddit? No? Ok nevermind)