Wanita Malaysia Menang Pelaburan RM3.36 Juta Dalam Rancangan TV, Shark Tank

View this post on Instagram

IT’S TRUE! 🤩🤩 Our co-founder, Amber will be pitching on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank! Tune in this SUNDAY, Oct 6th on ABC 8pm cst to see what happens! 🦈🦈. . . . . #sharktank #girlboss #bodyclock #entrepreneurship #americandream #focus #sleep #energy #sun #productivity #morningmotivation #circadianoptics #winterblues #TurnOnYourDay #sharktank