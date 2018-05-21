W Hotels Arrives in Malaysia with W Kuala Lumpur

W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriot International announced the arrival of W Kuala Lumpur is set to take place in Q3 2018, marking the brand’s first footstep into Malaysia, located in the heart of the cosmopolitan city of Kuala Lumpur. Through combining the bold, vibrant design and dynamic lifestyle programming that W is known for globally, the debut of W Kuala Lumpur is very highly anticipated in Malaysia as it comes with its own local twist.

The city centre view couldn’t get any better with the new hotel standing tall with good company across the world-renowned Petronas Twin Towers overlooking spectacular expanse of the city skyline as an astonishing architectural statement.

W Kuala Lumpur will feature 150 stylish guestrooms and suits, establishing the contemporary, cutting-edge aesthetics of the vibrant city. You get to choose from 18 exceptional suites – including two WOW suites and the Extreme WOW Suite which is the brand’s extravagant take on the conventional Presidential Suite with a living space of over 520 square meters that will bring new levels of eclectic luxury to the city alongside beloved W essentials such as W beds and W pillow menus to ensure you the best sleep, luxurious bath amenities and a state of the art entertainment system.

If you’re thinking cocktails and concoctions and epicurean adventures, then W Kuala Lumpur got you covered with over six delectable restaurants and bars. Stylish WOOBAR will offer an inventive and cheeky bespoke cocktail selection while the WET® deck bar, backdropped against the breathtaking views of Petronas Twin Towers is where the hotel’s resident DJ will hold court.

WICKED, the new VIP club, will create an upbeat atmosphere with its programming for different crowds. Flock will serve as W Kuala Lumpur’s all-day dining room where casual meets contemporary; and imaginative interpretations of Cantonese cuisine will be served up at YEN restaurant, and the quiet elegance of fine dining French cuisine at Saint Pierre will be simply c’est bon.

Don’t worry ladies (and men), if you’re looking for a more relaxing and pampering experience then head to AWAY® Spa. Set to be the go-to destination for glamour and relaxation, the menu of services includes experiences from massages to facials and manicures to pedicures.

To the gym junkies, tone up at the modern FIT gym that will feature 24/7 access to the newest Life Fitness equipment. Alternatively, join W Kuala Lumpur at WET® and embrace a lap of luxury at our outdoor pool with stunning views of Petronas Twin Towers.

For more information, please visit www.whotels.com/kualalumpur.