Visit These Malls For That Magical Raya Feels

A Retro Raya At The Gardens Mall

It’s the best from the past as The Gardens Mall dresses up in Old Malaya charm to bring visitors back to a time when Bujang Lapok was a contemporary movie. Until 24 June, the mall will be displaying Instagram-worthy vintage village settings featuring beautiful traditional batik and a plethora of orchids, just like at Opah’s house.

Nostalgia Raya at The Gardens Mall also means helping the less fortunate, as the establishment has pledged to support Teach For Malaysia during this festive season. From 1 to 24 June 2018, shoppers who spend RM900 and above in a single receipt (RM800 for The Gardens Club members or Standard Chartered credit cardholders) at any of The Gardens Mall’s specialty stores will receive a complimentary pot of orchids. For every redemption of the pot of orchids, The Gardens Mall will donate RM5 to Teach for Malaysia, who recruits graduates and young professionals as full-time teachers in high-need schools.

Shop for Raya while making it a meaningful celebration for the less fortunate, too.