Visit These Malls For That Magical Raya Feels

It’s Aidilfitri with a bit of fantasy at these Klang Valley malls
June 12, 2018
By Zurien Onn

Nostalgia Raya at The Gardens Mall

The malls in Malaysia have really stepped up their game when it comes to dressing up in Eid décor these days. From retro vibes of the olden days to giant-sized flower gardens at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and even a Dino Raya, visiting these malls either for your Raya wares or after Raya during the school holidays promises to be a fun time with the family while soaking in the festive ambiance.

Teach For Malaysia kiosk at the South Palm, Ground Floor (2)

A Retro Raya At The Gardens Mall

It’s the best from the past as The Gardens Mall dresses up in Old Malaya charm to bring visitors back to a time when Bujang Lapok was a contemporary movie. Until 24 June, the mall will be displaying Instagram-worthy vintage village settings featuring beautiful traditional batik and a plethora of orchids, just like at Opah’s house.

Nostalgia Raya at The Gardens Mall also means helping the less fortunate, as the establishment has pledged to support Teach For Malaysia during this festive season. From 1 to 24 June 2018, shoppers who spend RM900 and above in a single receipt (RM800 for The Gardens Club members or Standard Chartered credit cardholders) at any of The Gardens Mall’s specialty stores will receive a complimentary pot of orchids. For every redemption of the pot of orchids, The Gardens Mall will donate RM5 to Teach for Malaysia, who recruits graduates and young professionals as full-time teachers in high-need schools.

Shop for Raya while making it a meaningful celebration for the less fortunate, too.

Shopping In Wonderland At Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Be transported to a different world at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur during the Raya period as the mall’s Centre Court and Spanish Steps get decked out in glittering fairy lights and oversized flowers featuring traditional Malay motifs. The piece de resistance is the exclusive Swarovski swing in a gilded gazebo, evoking memories of playing on the swings with cousins at atuk’s house in the kampong. Experience Pavilion Kuala Lumpur’s ‘Raya Seribu Impian’, a Celebration of a Thousand Dreams, until 24 June 2018 and stand to redeem or win various merchandise such as limited edition Raya packets, festive tins, Bric’s Milano Mini Bellagio amenity kits, Swarovski travel jewellery cases and RADO watches.

Raya With Dinos at Da Men Mall

Get the kids excited for Raya shopping at Da Men Mall with a trip to their dinosaur-themed interactive playland, for sure lending the “riuh” (noisy) element to the mall’s ‘Riuhnya Raya’ theme. There is also a Miniature 3D-Kampung to add to the excitement, ‘Build & Paint’ workshops, rides, photo booths, as well as games and activities. Going on until 21 June 2018, a visit to Da Men mall will be great for the kids this holidays.

