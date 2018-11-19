The Game Of Thrones Experience Is Coming Soon

The eighth and final season of uber-popular historical science fiction epic Game of Thrones wrapped up filming in July and is slated to premier in April 2019, and if you’re a big fan of the HBO television show, you might just want to visit the set when it opens to visitors in 2019. Are we right?

Visit House Stark’s House, A Remote Castle And The Capital of Westeros

The sets of iconic scenes located in what is Westeros will soon be open to the public where you can Instagram to your heart’s desire. After a decade of Game of Thrones, most of it filmed in Belfast, Northern Ireland as well as other locales including in Croatia, Malta and Morocco, HBO is converting the Irish sets into tourist attractions. Sets on the list include Winterfell, Castle Black and Kings Landing.

Following the success of previous Game of Thrones live branded experiences, the upcoming experience, branded the Game of Thrones Legacy, is promised to be bigger and badder than anything the public has seen before. This will be the first time visitors get to visit the sets and get behind the cameras to see how the epic series was made. Aside from the awe-inspiring sets, there will also be costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, models, and other production materials on display. Visitors should also look out for some digital wizardry in the form of interactive displays and digital content.

With the tentative opening date set in 2019, a description of the full Game of Thrones Legacy experience will be released at a later date. The planning team is currently at the exploratory stage and we can’t wait to see what they come up with!

