Tree Houses Around The World You Could Rent!

Forget luxury villas, suites and resorts and say hello to one-of-a-kind tree houses with a view. It’s almost like our childhood dreams are coming true! These grown-up versions are definitely better than what we had in mind back then of course, some even comes with a private pool and an indoor fireplace!

So if you’re in the midst of planning a trip overseas, consider these houses instead:

1. New York, United States

Secluded, architecturally beautiful, and cosy. If the idea of being right smack in nature, overlooking a swimmable pond sounds like your idea of a getaway, then The Willow Tree House has your name written all over it. It’s perfect for couples and adventurers who loves the idea of swimming, chilling by the pond, cooking and reading with a view.