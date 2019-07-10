Travel Like Royalty

Travel like the local might be the “IT” thing now, but have you ever thought of travelling like the royals? While wow-ing over the grandeur architectures—and taking thousands of photos—it is also the best way to learn about a country.

TAJ MAHAL, INDIA

Photo Credits: Two Wandering Soles

Travel to India without visiting Taj Mahal? No way! With such a lush story as its foundation, the Taj Mahal still stands proud and strong 370 years later. Built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in loving memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, its breathtaking ivory facade was 22 years in the making and the culmination of blood and sweat of 22,000 workers. Those looking to visit would do well to set aside a day so you can witness it change colours as the hours pass — you may find it bathed in pale pink light at sunrise, completely ablaze in orange hues come sunset and an ethereally translucent blue shade in the evenings.

