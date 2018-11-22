Transferring someone who is wheelchair-bound into a vehicle requires skill, effort and forward planning. Caregivers must know the proper transfer techniques to protect themselves and the patient. Transfers involve moving a patient from one surface to another, where the patient is either capable of assisting or requires full assistance. Getting in and out of a vehicle can be easily done when you know the proper transfer techniques.
10 Steps To Safely Transfer Someone from Wheelchair-To-Car
Attention all caregivers (everyone!), here are some tips on how you can safely transfer your loved ones in and out of the car.
Written by Chelvi Muniandy, Director of Therapy at ReGen Rehabilitation International