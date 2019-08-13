Trade In Used Nespresso Capsules For New Items

The Nespresso Second Life project, launched in 2016, turns Nespresso’s infinitely recyclable aluminium capsules into new capsules or into exclusive Second Life products.

A new, limited-edition addition to these products is the Asia Second Life Chopsticks, which pay tribute to the region’s impressive dining culture. 30 Nespresso capsules that have been recycled in Asia are used to make the top of the chopstick body. For added flourish, the chopstick is adorned with elegant motifs inspired by the coffee farms where your cuppa begins its journey.

The beautiful utensil comes packed in an eco-friendly paper box that can also be reused as a Nespresso capsule dispenser. Each box holds up to 12 capsules at once.

How To Get A Pair of Chopsticks?

It’s as easy as following these 3 steps: