Top 5 Success Rules with Motivational Coach and Author Rachel Hollis

Motivational coach, author and founder of a multi-million-dollar media company, Rachel Hollis recently released her second book, Girl, Stop Apologizing. She’s also the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Girl, Wash Your Face, and a mum of four. Hollis continues to empower women in their journey through her blog, podcasts, books, RISE personal development conferences, and through her upcoming life and business coaching programnes.

Inside the Life of Rachel Hollis

MWW : How do you juggle family life and a successful career?

I set boundaries at work, I learn to say “no, thank you” to things that don’t serve me, and I ask for help! I stay intentional about my schedule and make sure I find the energy to show up well at home. If I gave my heart and energy at work all week, I make sure to bring that same heart and energy in how I show up for the most important people in my life.

MWW: How important is having the right mindset and routines in reaching your goals?

Success starts with having the right mindset. If you aim at nothing, you’ll hit it every time. You’ve got to fight for the life you want. For you that might mean being able to run around with your kids without getting winded, maybe you want to improve your relationship with your spouse, maybe you want to get in shape for a big event this year. Whatever your goal is — if you’re already going into it thinking you can’t do it— you’re right. Don’t set yourself up for failure by beginning with doubt and worry. You’ve got this!

MWW: In your opinion, why do so many women lose themselves in marriage or opt not to pursue a successful career?

A lot of women have the fear of other people’s opinions. What will my sister think? Will my mother-in-law judge me? What will my husband think? Someone else’s opinion of you is none of your business and will only hold you back. That fear will keep you small, will keep you second-guessing yourself, and will hold you back from reaching your full potential. Don’t miss out on the chance to live your life of incredible possibility because you’re worried about what “they” will think of you for trying.

MWW: What are your top 5 success rules?

Relieving the pressure of having to be instantly good at something. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, whether that’s at work or home. Find patience with yourself and acknowledge your wins (no matter how small.) Create a routine that works for YOU and stick to it – if you own the day, you’ll own your week, you’ll own the month, etc. Lastly, don’t give up – you are going to fail. It’s going to be hard. But you have to have the determination and fire in your heart to keep going when it gets tough.

MWW: How do you stay motivated?

I DON’T THINK ABOUT IT! I don’t debate, I don’t ponder, I don’t negotiate with myself, I just do it! If you’re tired, do it tired! If you’re scared, do it scared! If you’ve failed before, do it as a failure who knows that failure is the ONLY path to success! Hard things are standing in between you and your dreams— do the hard things anyway.

MWW: What is the one question you always get asked by mums?

Often I get asked, “How do I keep my family happy while still pursuing what I want to do?” I used to struggle with this for years. I always had big, audacious dreams for my life, and in the beginning, I had this notion that I didn’t want to inconvenience anyone. I decided instead to pursue my dreams in the dark. Meaning, I worked on my goals before anyone woke up, and after they went to sleep. I figured as long as I did it on “my time” then it was OK. But the thing is, your dreams are like any other living thing– they can’t grow in the dark. By hiding away my goals and ambitions, I was hiding my true self.

MWW: What kind of impact would you want to have in this world?

If I could have a legacy, it would be the idea that women would take more ownership of their lives and step more fully into who they are meant to be. I love men, I’m raising three of them, but I feel like my calling is talking to women. The idea that YOU are in control of what happens next because you are in control of yourself. You can not control the world around you or how people will act, but you can control how you show up today, the intentionality you bring to this earth and what you do next with your life. If I have an impact on a woman who’s running a massive business or becoming the president one day and she says, “Hey, I read this book that got me there” — amazing! But even more than that, I want to influence the mom in Ohio or the girl who’s in college struggling with how to show up for herself. Any woman that didn’t ever think they have control of their life. I want women to understand that to their core. If I get to choose any impact? That’s it.

Images credit : thchicsite.com