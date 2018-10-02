Top 10 Halloween Flicks To Binge Watch On iFlix

It’s October and Halloween is just around the corner. In need of classic horror movies to set the mood? Take a look at this list of iFlix’s top 10 Halloween flicks to binge on and get ready to experience the horror!

1. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Starring: Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, Joshua Leonard

Directors: Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez

Found video footage shows three film students travelling to a small town to collect documentary footage about the Blair Witch, a legendary local murderer. Over the course of several days, the students interview townspeople and gather clues to support the tale’s veracity. But the project takes a frightening turn when the students lose their way in the woods and begin hearing horrific noises. This movie is the video found after the disappearance of the students.

2. Saw (2004)

Starring: Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter

Director: James Wan

Photographer Adam Stanheight and oncologist Lawrence Gordon regain consciousness while chained to pipes at either end of a filthy bathroom. The two men quickly realize they’ve been captured by a sadistic serial killer nicknamed “Jigsaw” and must complete his perverse puzzle to survive. Meanwhile, Dr. Gordon’s wife and young daughter are forced to watch these torture live via a closed-circuit video.

3. The Amityville Horror (2005)

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George, Philip Baker Hall

Director: Andrew Douglas

When George Lutz and his wife, Kathy, find a beautiful new house in the small town of Amityville, N.Y., they think the place is too good to be true. After they move in with their kids, they find out the cheap price tag is thanks to the house’s sordid history: The former tenant murdered his family after supposedly being possessed by the devil. Believing the home has its fair share of spirits, the couple find a priest to help them rid the place of evil spirits. Based on the true story of tried and convicted mass murderer Ronald Joseph “Butch” DeFeo Jr. who killed his father, mother, two brothers and two sisters in 1974 in their family home.

4. The Grudge (2004)

Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Behr, William Mapother

Director: Takashi Shimizu

In this remake of the Japanese film Ju-on, Matthew Williams, his wife, Jennifer, and mother, Emma, are Americans making a new life in Tokyo. Together they move into a house that has been the site of supernatural occurrences in the past, and it isn’t long before their new home begins terrorizing the Williams family as well. The house, as it turns out, is the site of a curse that lingers in a specific place and claims the lives of anyone that comes near.

5. The Conjuring (2013)

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingston

Director: James Wan

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Forced to confront a powerful entity, the Warrens find themselves caught in the most terrifying case of their lives. The Conjuring is another popular James Wan horror film that has plenty of jump scares and creepy scenes. Plus, Ed and Lorraine Warren were real American paranormal investigators associated with a series of prominent hauntings. So the cases in the movie are inspired by real life cases – scary!

6. Annabelle (2014)

Starring: Ward Horton, Annabelle Wallis, Alfre Woodard

Director: John R. Leonetti

John Form has found the perfect gift for his expectant wife, Mia – a beautiful, rare vintage doll in a pure white wedding dress. But Mia’s delight with Annabelle doesn’t last long. On one horrific night, members of a satanic cult invade their home and violently attack the couple. Spilled blood and terror are not all they leave behind. The cultists have conjured an entity so malevolent that nothing they did will compare to the sinister conduit to the damned that is now… Annabelle.

7. Scream (1996)

Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette

Director: Wes Craven

The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There’s a killer in their midst who’s seen a few too many scary movies. Suddenly nobody is safe, as the psychopath stalks victims, taunts them with trivia questions, then rips them to bloody shreds. It could be anybody…

Scream is a 90s horror movie that never gets old.

8. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Starring: Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat, Amber Armstrong

Director: Oren Peli

Soon after moving into a suburban tract home, Katie and Micah become increasingly disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence. Hoping to capture evidence of it on film, video cameras are set up in the house but nothing prepares them for the terrifying events that follow. The hauntings start out small, then become creepier and creepier. The found-footage style the film was shot in adds to the terror, being so relatable and realistic.

9. A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)

Starring: Jackie Earle Haley, Rooney Mara, Kyle Gallner

Director: Samuel Bayer

The spectre of a dead child rapist haunts the children of the parents who murdered him, stalking and killing them in their dreams. Freddy Krueger looks terrifying in A Nightmare on Elm Street, a contemporary re-imagining of the horror classic – a must-watch for Halloween!

10. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Josh Hartnett, Michelle Williams

Director: Steve Miner

Two decades after surviving a massacre on October 31, 1978, former baby sitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) finds herself hunted by persistent knife-wielder Michael Myers. Laurie now lives in Northern California under an assumed name, where she works as the headmistress of a private school. But it’s not far enough to escape Myers, who soon discovers her whereabouts. As Halloween descends upon Laurie’s peaceful community, a feeling of dread weighs upon her — with good reason.

