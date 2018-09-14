5 Tips on How To Lose 3kg

Some tips and tricks for you to shed the extra weight during the long weekend celebrating Malaysia Day! All things in moderation and mindfulness goes a long way!

Know the labels

Don’t be fooled by marketing lingo like “whole grain”, “excellent source of calcium”, “99% fat-free”, “100% juice” or “50% less sugar”. Just because there’s a nutrition-oriented statement on the packaging doesn’t automatically mean it’s healthy or low in sugar, the ingredient that is your biggest weight-loss enemy. As a guide, one teaspoon of granulated sugar equals 4g of sugar. So 8g of sugar in a granola bar is two teaspoons of sugar – still a lot even if it’s “made of whole grains”.